Markieff Morris Rips Wizards’ Effort After Game 2 Loss To Celtics

The Washington Wizards squandered a golden opportunity to even their second-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

The Wizards held a lead as large as 14 points in Game 2 at TD Garden on Tuesday night, and even went up six with three minutes remaining in regulation. But, the Celtics would come roaring back and picked up the 129-119 victory in overtime.

Wizards forward Markieff Morris believes his team was doomed by lack of toughness as opposed to poor execution.

“We’re not playing tough enough,” Morris told reporters, as transcribed by USA Today. “We had the advantage late in the game and all we had to do was just play tough. We didn’t have to make shots. We didn’t have to get stops. All we had to do was play tough. We let them get offensive rebounds late in the game. Guys (were) just walking to the basket and we’re just worried about our own personal (expletive). It’s about the team.

“At the end of the day it’s about winning and we didn’t care too much about that tonight. We let them back in the game. We’ve got to regroup and get the next one.”

Washington will try to pick up its first win of the series Thursday night at the Verizon Center.

