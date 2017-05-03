Markieff Morris Throws Al Horford Down Minutes Into Celtics-Wizards Game 2

Share this:

The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards’ second-round NBA playoff series already is getting chippy, and it only took them one game.

The Wizards dropped Game 1 on Sunday 123-111, but they lost something even bigger after forward Markieff Morris was ruled out with a pretty gruesome ankle injury caused by Celtics big man Al Horford less than five minutes into the second quarter. Morris’ status was up in the air heading into Tuesday’s contest, but he ended up starting.

And Morris didn’t waste any time making Horford aware of his presence.

Markieff Morris throwing Al Horford just minutes into Game 2 pic.twitter.com/7wttN5568H — Dane Carbaugh (@danecarbaugh) May 3, 2017

It’s hard to imagine that wasn’t retaliation for Game 1, despite the fact that Morris said he wasn’t sure if Horford injured him intentionally when he slid under the forward to contest a jumper. Either way, there’s no sign that the physicality in this series will die down.

The Celtics and Wizards will square off again for Game 3 on Thursday when Boston heads into enemy territory in Washington with a 2-0 series lead after a thrilling 129-119 overtime victory in Game 2.

