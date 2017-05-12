Massachusetts Brewery Trolls Joe Flacco, Ravens With Internet’s Favorite Question

Share this:

Tweet







Is Joe Flacco elite?

It’s a question that has followed the Baltimore Ravens quarterback throughout his career, thanks in part to the power of the internet. And even beer cans now aren’t safe from the heated debate.

Massachusetts brewery Tree House Brewing Company recently sent a few beers to the Baltimore Ravens’ facility, and they were from the 12,000 new cans that ask if Flacco is elite on the bottom.

A Massachusetts brewery stamped the question 'Is Joe Flacco elite?' on 12,000 cans and sent several to the Ravens.https://t.co/rfB4NO1lvc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2017

Considering how big the New England Patriots are around the brewery, the new cans make sense. The Ravens and Patriots are huge rivals, after all.

“We ask everyone if they are a Pats fan,” Tree House Brewing co-founder Dean Rohan told ESPN of the interview process for the brewery. “I know it’s not legal, but you have to be a Pats fan to be here.”

But what’s Tree House Brewing’s stance on the Flacco debate?

“We go back and forth,” packaging line operator Andrew Pillsbury said, via ESPN.com. “In the regular season, he doesn’t look too elite. But sometimes he comes through there in the playoffs, and it gives us a little scare. But we got Tom Brady, so we’re not really worried.”

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images