Matt Harvey’s Teammates Sound Fed Up With Mets Pitcher’s Antics

Share this:

Tweet







The New York Mets organization has seen about enough of Matt Harvey’s antics and apparently some of his teammates share the sentiment.

The Mets suspended the right-handed pitcher three days without pay after he failed to show up to the ballpark Saturday. Harvey failed to notify the club of a supposed migraine until later in the day, but that obviously was too late for the team’s liking.

Details started to trickle out, as Harvey claims he went golfing in the morning, came home and fell asleep. When he woke up, he had a migraine and couldn’t make it to the park. The New York Post reported Tuesday morning, however, Harvey was out drinking Friday night into Saturday morning.

Regardless, his Mets teammates, at least those willing to talk to Newsday’s Marc Carig, aren’t happy with the righty.

“He wants to be Derek Jeter. To do that, you’ve got to show up,” one unnamed Mets teammate told Carig.

Another teammate: “Something had to happen. There had to be a sense of accountability.”

The deeply reported story also mentions growing resentment toward Harvey in regards to his “Dark Knight” persona, as the 28-year-old reportedly has isolated himself from teammates over the years. Harvey also has been late to workouts in the past, which likely only add to the frustration inside the clubhouse and organization.

After bursting onto the scene in 2012, Harvey was heralded as one of the game’s elite young pitchers. He then posted a minuscule 2.27 ERA in 26 starts in 2013 before missing the entire 2014 season with an injury. He was good again in 2015 but it’s been a real struggle since helping to carry the Mets to the 2015 World Series. Harvey made just 17 starts last season and carries a 4.93 ERA since the start of 2016.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images