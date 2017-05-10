Max Scherzer Has NFSW Way Of Telling Dusty Baker He Wants To Stay In

Share this:

Max Scherzer doesn’t usually give his managers many reasons to take him out of a game, which works out well because pulling the Washington Nationals starter can be a little difficult.

Just ask Dusty Baker.

Scherzer gave up a solo home run to Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones with two outs in the eighth inning Wednesday, but otherwise, the right-hander was spinning a gem. Scherzer had allowed just two runs on four hits with a whopping 11 strikeouts, so when Baker came to the mound after the solo shot, the 32-year-old let his manager know he wasn’t going anywhere.

(Warning: You can’t hear what Scherzer is saying, but you can clearly tell his choice of words wasn’t safe for work.)

Scherzer got Manny Machado to fly out to end the eighth inning, but unfortunately for him, his stellar outing went for naught, as Enny Romero came out in the ninth and blew the save, sending the game to extra innings. The Orioles sealed the deal in the 12th inning, too, after Mark Trumbo hit a bases-loaded RBI single to earn the 5-4 win.

