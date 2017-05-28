Mets Vs. Pirates Live Stream: Watch MLB ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ Online

Share this:

The New York Mets need Matt Harvey to be “The Dark Knight” against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday night.

The Mets are scuffling, having lost four of their past six games, and need Harvey to go deep into the ballgame in order to save an overtaxed bullpen.

The Pirates, who currently reside in last place in the National League Central, will counter with Tyler Glasnow. The 23-year-old has a 6.69 ERA in nine starts so far this season, but he is coming off a strong six-inning start against the Atlanta Braves where he allowed only two runs but received a no-decision.

Here’s how you can watch Pirates vs. Mets online.

When: Sunday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

