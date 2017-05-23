Mexico Vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch U-20 World Cup Game Online

Favorites in the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup are set to meet early in the competition.
Mexico will take on Germany on Tuesday at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, Korea, in a Group B game. Mexico can book a spot in the round of 16 with a victory. Germany is keen to avoid an early exit following its shock loss to Venezuela in the group opener.
The teams’ last U-20 World Cup meeting was in 1981, when Germany won 1-0 en route winning that year’s tournament.
Will history repeat itself?
Here’s how to watch Germany vs. Mexico online.
When: Tuesday, May 23, at 7 a.m. ET
Live Stream: FOXSoccer2Go
