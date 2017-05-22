Miata Explodes During Absurd Burnout; Driver Goes Back For His Beer

Share this:

It’s extremely unlikely that beer is a precious resource at something like a burnout contest. Some people, though, will go to great lengths to make make sure their beers don’t go to waste.

Last weekend, Virginia International Raceway once again played host to Hyperfest, an automotive festival that, among other things, features a burnout contest. This year’s edition wasn’t short on iconic moments, thanks in large part to a man and his ill-fated Miata.

During a prolonged burnout, the Miata suddenly explodes, engulfing the car in flames. And as entertaining as that is, the true deal-sealer comes when the driver runs back to the car, opens a cooler and cracks open a beer.

The amazing episode can be seen in a video uploaded to Kraken Film Creation’s YouTube on Saturday.

What a legend (the driver, not the car).