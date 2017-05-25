Are Seahawks A Team Divided? Michael Bennett Issues Resounding ‘No’

Share this:

The Seattle Seahawks made headlines for the wrong reasons Thursday , and Michael Bennett is trying to put things right.

The Seahawks defensive end refuted ESPN’s Seth Wickersham’s explosive report, which suggests a rift between the team’s offense, defense and head coach Pete Carroll is growing as their championship-contending window closes. In it, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is portrayed as someone whom defeat haunts, much to the detriment of his team.

Just over three hours after the article’s publication, Bennett used Twitter to describe it as “trash” and “gossip.”

https://t.co/oyFZxuSLHx @espn @ESPNNFL this article is trash and should be on tmz it's all gossip I'm Surprised this came from you — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 25, 2017

Wickersham claims Sherman blames Carroll and Wilson Carroll for their Super Bowl XLIX loss to the New England Patriots and their failure to win subsequent championships. Wickersham’s report hints other members of Seattle’s vaunted defense feel similarly about Wilson, the team’s highest-paid player.

But Bennett says he has no problems with Wilson’s ability to lead the offense or make wonders on his grill.

I love @DangeRussWilson great teammate n friend and even better human .I was at his house last week and he gave me BBQ ribs — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 25, 2017

2017 already has proven to be an interesting offseason in Seattle, and that might just intensify as the regular season approaches.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images