Michael Bennett Thinks Seahawks Are ‘Perfect Place’ For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick might not be unemployed for much longer.

Reports surfaced Monday that the Seattle Seahawks might be interested in signing the veteran quarterback, and Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett thinks it would be an ideal spot for Kaepernick.

“I think a person that’s dedicating their life to creating change, why wouldn’t you want that type of leadership in your locker room?” Bennett said, per ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia. “Why wouldn’t you want a young person that’s dealt with people wanting to kill him because of his choices in life? So I don’t know why people feel like that is a problem.

“I think that Kaepernick getting the opportunity to be on our team would be really cool, would really be a good place for him because you have a coach like coach (Pete) Carroll who is up for challenges like that. You have an owner who spends and gives back to the homeless. You’ve got players on your team that give back in the community. You’ve got Russell Wilson, who shows that our team is built around community. So this is a perfect place for him.”

The 29-year-old quarterback made waves last season when he elected to kneel for the national anthem, and Bennett, along a few of his teammates, publicly supported Kaepernick’s activism.

“I think he would be very good in our locker room,” Bennett said. “I don’t know why he wouldn’t. I think we all talk about the same issues. It’s just that he had the courage to be able to step up, and I get it.”

Bennett also believes that Kaepernick would be a good fit for the Seahawks on the field.

“I think you look at the things he’s done over the years, on this team, we’re a running-based offense, and (to) be able to play the (read) option would give him a lot of opportunities to be able to be a featured player in the NFL again,” Bennett said.

Kaepernick started 11 games in 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers, throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images