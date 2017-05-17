Michael Fassbender Tells Jimmy Fallon About His 2017 Racing Commitments

Share this:

Michael Fassbender’s career as an actor keeps him pretty busy, as was evident by him starring in four movies last year alone. But that doesn’t mean he’d pass up an offer from Ferrari to pursue his passion for motorsport.

Fassbender, a long-time Formula One fan and Scuderia Ferrari supporter, accepted an invitation from the Prancing Horse to take part in the 2017 North American Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli. The Challenge is run by Ferrari for its clients, and is a spec series, meaning drivers pilot identical cars.

In Fassbender’s category, everybody drives 670-horsepower Ferrari 488 Challenges, which features similar aerodynamics to the Ferrari 488 GTE racers used in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The 40-year-old actor appeared on “The Tonight Sow Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday to promote his new movie “Alien: Covenant,” but naturally spent time talking about experiencing what it’s like to be a racing driver.

The North American Ferrari Challenge includes six rounds and runs from May to October. The series races on well-known tracks such as Laguna Seca, Road America, Circuit of the Americas and Homestead-Miami Speedway, though it’s not clear which of the remaining events Fassbender will enter.

