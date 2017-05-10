Michael Floyd Won’t Count Toward Patriots’ Compensatory Pick Formula

Share this:

Tweet







Former New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, sources told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

Floyd and the Vikings agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with incentives up to $6 million, a source told Rapoport.

The signing comes a day late for the Patriots. Since Floyd signed with the Vikings after May 9, he won’t count toward the Patriots’ compensatory pick formula for 2018.

Spotrac.com currently projects the Patriots to receive fourth- and fifth-round compensatory selections after losing Logan Ryan, Jabaal Sheard, Martellus Bennett, Chris Long and Barkevious Mingo and signing Stephon Gilmore, Lawrence Guy and Rex Burkhead as unrestricted free agents. The Patriots could receive an additional comp pick if LeGarrette Blount is signed before July 22, since they gave him an unrestricted tender, a source told ProFootballTalk.

The Patriots claimed Floyd off waivers after the Arizona Cardinals cut him following a DUI arrest. Floyd caught four passes for 42 yards with a touchdown for the Patriots. He also delivered a menacing block on a long Julian Edelman touchdown catch.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images