Michael Vick Has Hilarious Three-Word Response To Jets’ 2017 Chances

If you can’t help but laugh when you look at the New York Jets’ quarterback depth chart, Michael Vick is right there with you.

The Jets have talented players on their roster, yet their QB depth chart features Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.

So when Vick, a former New York QB, was asked about the 2017 Jets, he couldn’t help but chuckle.

“Man, good luck,” Vick told NJ.com, which added he said it with a laugh. “I don’t even know who the quarterback is going to be. Good luck. I know there are three of them.”

New York is coming off a 5-11 season with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. And now they have two young, unproven quarterbacks in Hackenberg and Petty, as well as McCown, who’s 37 and will be playing for his eighth different team this season.

The quarterback race seems to be wide open, so what would Vick recommend his former team do at that position?

“I would throw Hackenberg out there,” Vick told NJ.com. “I would groom Petty. Listen, you’ve got two quarterbacks (Hackenberg and Petty) who, in their collegiate careers, were very successful.

“Now, you’ve got to bring somebody in who can cater to them and can make that work. It’s not that hard. This is not rocket science. I think sometimes, we make football rocket science. They’ve just got to get the right guy. I think coach (Todd) Bowles, he’s smart enough.”

Or they could always just laugh.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images