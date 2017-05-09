Michael Vick Hopes Joe Mixon “Is Humbled” By What’s Happened To Him

Share this:

Michael Vick made terrible mistakes that drastically altered his life.

The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback was arrested in 2007 for his role in a dogfighting ring and served two years in federal prison.

Vick would be given a second chance, though, and played eight more seasons in the NFL following his incarceration, including stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe Mixon, like Vick, recently was given an opportunity to overcome his past mistakes.

The controversial Oklahoma running back, who was arrested in 2014 for punching a woman in the face, was selected No. 48 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Vick understands the challenge of moving past your faults, and hopes Mixon has learned from recent events.

“Joe got an opportunity,” Vick told USA Today. “He’s an exceptional talent. Other than that, he (wouldn’t) get that opportunity. I think he’s learned from it and hopefully he’s humbled by what’s happened to him.”

