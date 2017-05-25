Mike Brown Has Great Reaction To Tyronn Lue’s Celtics, Warriors Comments

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t had much trouble with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, but Cavs coach Tyronn Lue isn’t taking the C’s lightly.

Even though Cleveland is up 3-1 in the series, Lue expressed Wednesday just how difficult Boston is to prepare for. In fact, he believes the Celtics are harder the plan for than the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors coach Mike Brown caught wind of Lue’s recent comments, and delivered a priceless reaction.

Mike Brown was asked about Tyronn Lue saying Boston is tougher to defend than Golden State: "That's his opinion. It's cute." — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 25, 2017

There’s a good chance Lue will have to put his money where his mouth is, as the Cavs just are one win away from meeting Golden State in the NBA Finals for a third consecutive season.

