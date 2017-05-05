Mike Brown Has Hysterical Reaction When Asked About Lonzo Ball’s $495 Shoes

Share this:

It’s safe to say neither of Mike Brown’s sons should expect a pair of ZO2s for Christmas.

Brown, who’s been serving as the Golden State Warriors’ interim coach in Steve Kerr’s absence, was asked Thursday night before his team’s NBA playoff game against the Utah Jazz whether he’d buy his children a pair of $500 shoes from an unproven NBA player after college — a clear reference to the $495 Lonzo Ball signature sneakers released earlier in the day by LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand.

Brown’s reaction was hysterical and, well, exactly how most of the world probably responded after hearing the price tag on the new kicks.

Mike Brown says he won't be buying LaVar Ball's $500 signature LO2's…or his $200 pair of flip flops pic.twitter.com/HZwhGchwBA — KNBR (@KNBR) May 5, 2017

Lonzo Ball figures to be one of the top picks in the 2017 NBA Draft, but man, he’s going to get a lot of crap upon entering The Association.

