Mike Trout Injury: Angels Star Out 6 To 8 Weeks With Torn Thumb Ligament

Mike Trout’s incredible baseball career has been put on hold for the first time.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a UCL tear in his left thumb, the team announced Monday night. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Trout suffered the injury Sunday while sliding into second base on a steal against the Miami Marlins. He exited the game and did not return, then on Monday took an MRI that revealed the tear.

It’s the first time in Trout’s young career that he’s been placed on the disabled list. The 25-year-old arguably has been the best player in baseball since breaking into the major leagues in 2011 — he’s already won the American League’s Most Valuable Player award twice in his first five full seasons and boasts a ridiculous 52 career Wins Over Replacement.

Trout also had been enjoying a stellar 2017 campaign prior to Sunday’s injury, batting .337 with 16 home runs, 36 RBI and 10 steals through 47 games and leadinh the American League in on-base percentage (.461) and OPS (1.203).

The New Jersey native’s current timetable would put his return sometime after the All-Star break in mid- to late July. The Angels enter Tuesday’s play second in the American League West at 26-28.

