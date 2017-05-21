Mitch Moreland Has Been Constant Presence In Red Sox’s Lineup

Share this:

Mitch Moreland has played almost every game of the 2017 Major League Baseball season so far.

With his start Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the Boston Red Sox first baseman has played in 42 of 43 games this season. And while Moreland is used to getting spells against left-handed pitching, the veteran is embracing his everyday role with the Red Sox.

To hear Moreland’s thoughts on his time with the Red Sox, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images