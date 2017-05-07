Mitch Moreland Staking Claim As Reliable Contributor To Red Sox’s Lineup

Share this:

Tweet







Mitch Moreland has wasted no time getting comfortable as an everyday player in the Boston Red Sox’s lineup. And we mean every day.

The veteran first baseman is starting his 31st game of the season Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, keeping his streak alive as the only Red Sox player to start in every contest this season.

Moreland is getting it done at the plate, too; he entered Sunday as Major League Baseball’s leader in doubles with 14 and boasts an .822 OPS.

The 31-year-old recently spoke with NESN’s Guerin Austin about life in Boston and the state of the team. Check out the interview in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images