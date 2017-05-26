MLB Odds: Red Sox Favored Over Mariners In Series Opener At Fenway Park

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox will be looking to extend their current winning streak to five games when they kick off a three-game weekend series with the Seattle Mariners on Friday as heavy -180 betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston completed a sweep of the Texas Rangers with a 6-2 win as -207 home chalk Thursday and enters Friday night’s Mariners vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park trailing the American League East-leading New York Yankees by just three games in the division.

The Red Sox’s bats have been ablaze during the club’s current tear, exploding for 32 total runs and reversing a slide that saw the Red Sox tally just eight runs in their previous three outings.

Thursday night’s win marked the ninth time in the past 17 games that the Red Sox scored six or more runs. But with the total set at an even nine, Boston saw a four-game run for the over come to an end, with the under prevailing for the first time in the club’s past seven home dates, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

The over is 14-3 in Boston’s past 17 contests. However, a winning wager on the over has not necessarily coincided with a victory for Boston, which is just 8-6 in the last 14 games when the total is eclipsed while surrendering over 8.3 runs per game in those losses.

The Mariners travel to Boston after ending a five-game slide Thursday with a 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals as +125 road underdogs. Seattle’s offense was absent during the club’s recent losing streak, tallying just five total runs while surrendering an average of over eight runs per game.

With a 21-27 record, Seattle now sits last in the AL West standings. The Mariners’ woes can be attributed to a brutal 8-18 road record, including six losses in their past seven dates away from Safeco Field.

Things get no easier for the Mariners this weekend at Fenway, where they have dropped four of their past six and claimed just one series win since April 2011 while going 5-13 in their past 18.

The Red Sox are expected to send southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill for Friday’s series opener, while Seattle replies with veteran right-hander Yovani Gallardo.

Rodriguez has picked up wins in each of his past two starts to improve to 2-1 but has surrendered at least three runs in three of his past four starts. Gallardo was tagged for nine earned runs over just 3 2/3 innings in Saturday’s 16-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox but has gone at least six innings in five of his past seven starts.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images