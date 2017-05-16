MLB Odds: Red Sox Small Underdogs Vs. Cardinals For Series Opener

Share this:

After dropping two of three at home to the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, the Boston Red Sox open a six-game road trip Tuesday by taking on the St. Louis Cardinals as small +100 underdogs on the MLB betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston fell 11-2 to the Rays as -167 home chalk Sunday, marking its fourth loss in six outings going into Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. Cardinals betting matchup at Busch Stadium.

Red Sox pitchers have gotten lit up over the past week, twice allowing 11 runs over their past six contests and surrendering an average of 6.33 runs per game during that stretch, but left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has bucked that trend. The 24-year-old takes the mound for Boston on Tuesday after recording quality starts in his past four outings, allowing one earned run or fewer in three of those contests, but has been denied the win in his past three starts.

Right-hander Lance Lynn gets the call for the red-hot Cardinals on Tuesday after turning in his poorest performance of the season last week in Miami, where he was tagged for four earned runs and a pair of home runs in four innings of work in a game St. Louis would rally to win 7-5 as a +105 underdog.

That victory is part of an 8-1 run that has lifted the Cardinals to the top of the National League Central standings. St. Louis dominated the Chicago Cubs this past weekend, holding the defending World Series champions to just six total runs while taking two of three games, including a 5-0 victory Sunday as a +107 home underdog.

The Cardinals have been on fire since halting a 3-9 start to the campaign, winning 18 of 24, but have turned in mixed results in recent dates at home, going 3-4 in their past seven, with each of those losses coming as betting chalk, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

This week’s series marks the second time these two clubs have met since the Red Sox topped St. Louis in six games in the 2013 World Series. The Cardinals took two of three from Boston at home in August 2014. The Red Sox were held to just six total runs in that series, contributing to a totals betting sweep by the under, which has prevailed in 13 of Boston’s past 18 meetings with the Cardinals.

The Red Sox continue their road trip in Oakland on Thursday before returning home for six games next week. Boston saw a nine-game win streak against the A’s end with a 1-0 loss in Oakland in September.

