MLB Quarter-Season Review: Biggest Surprises, Disappointments In Each Division

The 2017 Major League Baseball season isn’t messing around.

We’ve officially passed the quarter pole of this year’s campaign, and the new season already has brought plenty of surprises. The defending world champion Chicago Cubs, picked by many to defend their title in 2017, are just two games above .500. The Minnesota Twins are in first place in their division after losing 103 games last season. While the New York Yankees are hitting the turbo button on their rebuild, the New York Mets are falling apart at the seams just a subway ride away.

There’s still plenty of baseball left, of course, and it’d be foolhardy to jump to conclusions this early. But enough games have been played where we can start separating the pretenders from the contenders. With that, let’s look at the biggest surprises and disappointments in each division through the first 40-plus contests.

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

Biggest surprise: Yankees. The Yankees weren’t supposed to be this good this soon. But young studs like slugger Aaron Judge and hurler Luis Severino have the Bronx Bombers atop the AL East and on pace for 100 wins.

Biggest disappointment: Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays have been ravaged by injuries and seem to have completely lost their pop at the plate without Edwin Encarnacion, putting themselves in unfamiliar territory at the bottom of the division. (An honorable mention goes to the underachieving Boston Red Sox.)

AL CENTRAL

Surprise: Twins. A negative run differential and significant over-achievement from several players — most notably hurler Ervin Santana — suggest Minnesota might not be in first place for long. But this was the worst team in baseball last season, so let’s enjoy the ride, shall we?

Disappointment: Kansas City Royals. Many expected a regression from the Royals, but few thought they’d be this bad. A putrid offense (3.4 runs per game) has Kansas City in the basement of a mediocre division.

AL WEST

Surprise: Texas Rangers. The Houston Astros are living up to their lofty expectations with the best record in baseball. But the Rangers now aren’t far behind, vaulting above .500 thanks to an impressive nine-game winning streak. Don’t be surprised if Texas makes a Wild Card push.

Disappointment: Seattle Mariners. The Mariners were supposed to be the Wild Card contender in this division. Instead, a pitching staff with the second-worst ERA in baseball has Seattle five games below .500 and dead last in the West.

NL EAST

Surprise: N/A. How bad has this division been? The 18-23 Atlanta Braves are in second place, and that’s after they won seven of their last 10 games. The Washington Nationals shouldn’t have to do much to sew up the NL East.

Disappointment: Mets. There are plenty of options to choose from here, but none more deserving than the Mets, who have combined terrible play and unfortunate injuries with an off-field circus that would make the Ringling Brothers blush.

NL CENTRAL

Surprise: Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers suddenly have one of the most dangerous offenses in baseball, with former Korean folk hero Eric Thames leading the charge. Who would have thought this team would be in first place near the end of May?

Disappointment: Cubs. It could be just a World Series hangover, but this thing is lingering. Even if Chicago catches fire and goes on to win the division, it will have a tough time matching last year’s 103-win output.

NL WEST

Surprise: Colorado Rockies. The Rockies’ busy offseason apparently is paying dividends, as Colorado holds a two-game lead over the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers and resurgent Arizona Diamondbacks while boasting one of the best road records in baseball at 15-7.

Disappointment: San Francisco Giants. We all knew the Giants lack power, but 35 home runs through 45 games is downright awful. What’s worse, they can’t rely on their rotation to win games after Madison Bumgarner injured himself in a dirt bike accident.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images