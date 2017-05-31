MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper’s Suspension For Nationals-Giants Brawl Reduced

Share this:

Bryce Harper will be let off a little easier than expected.

Major League Baseball has reduced its suspension for the Washington Nationals right fielder by one game, according to multiple reports. Harper reportedly will serve three games — rather than four — for his involvement in Monday’s bench-clearing brawl at AT&T Park.

Monday’s fight began when San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland drilled Harper with a 98 mph fastball, prompting the Nats slugger to charge the mound. Strickland, who seemingly was exacting revenge for Harper homering off him twice in the 2014 National League division series, received a six-game suspension for his role in the melee.

Harper reportedly will begin serving his suspension Wednesday night when the Nationals again face the Giants, making him eligible to return Sunday when Washington wraps up a three-game series against the Athletics in Oakland.

MLB Network Insiders Ken Rosenthal and Jon Heyman were the first to report Wednesday that Harper’s suspension had been reduced.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images