MLB Rumors: Derek Jeter ‘Beside Himself Angry’ About Awkward A-Rod Interview

Remember that incredibly awkward CNBC interview that Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez recently did together at a charity event? Well, it apparently isn’t sitting well with Jeter.

The whole thing was a complete disaster, with both Jeter and Rodriguez looking extremely uncomfortable, especially when the former New York Yankees teammates were questioned about their personal relationship, which is said to have been rocky over the years. Jeter, in particular, looked very ticked off, and that’s because he was, according to ESPN’s Dan Le Batard.

“I actually learned, factually, that Jeter was beside himself angry at that interview he had to do with Alex Rodriguez, first and foremost, because nobody told him he’d have to be sitting there next to Alex Rodriguez,” Le Batard said Wednesday on his radio show, according to Business Insider.

Jeter and Rodriguez were together with New York from the time Rodriguez arrived in 2004 until the time Jeter retired following the 2014 season, yet there always seemed to be an intrateam rivalry between the two Major League Baseball All-Stars, likely stemming from a comment A-Rod made in 2001 questioning his future teammate’s leadership qualities. That perhaps would explain the awkwardness that ensued once Rodriguez sat down next to Jeter for the CNBC interview.

Then again, it’s hard to imagine either guy liked the interview questions, which ranged from Jeter’s rumored interest in buying the Miami Marlins to Rodriguez’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez and everything in between.