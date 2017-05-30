MLB Rumors: Jeb Bush Backs Out Of Marlins Purchase; Derek Jeter Still Interested

Share this:

Tweet







Derek Jeter is looking for a new business partner.

The former New York Yankees shortstop had reportedly been attempting to purchase the Miami Marlins along with ex-presidential candidate Jeb Bush, but Bush backed out of the deal, according to The Associated Press.

Bush reportedly withdrew from the group because he was unable to put up enough of his own money to have a controlling interest in the franchise, according to The AP.

But, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports, citing sources, that friction arose between Jeter and Bush when Jeter wanted to be the controlling member of the group.

The Jeter-Bush group won the bidding for the Marlins at an auction in April for the reported sale price of $1.3 billion. Jeffrey Loria bought the Marlins from current Boston Red Sox owner John Henry for $158.5 million in 2002. Jeter reportedly is still exploring opportunities with other investors, according to The AP.

And it appears that Bush’s exit might not have cost the Jeter group that much.

Jeb Bush had less than $20 M of own money in deal, per MLB source So Jeter group loses nothing meaningful without him. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 30, 2017

If the Jeter-led group backs out, the leading candidate is a group led by businessman Tagg Romney, son of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney. Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine and former Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart also are a part of the Romney group, according to The AP.

The Marlins have said they hope to have a deal done by the time the All-Star game hits Miami on July 11.

Thumbnail photo via Lauren Petracca/The Greenville News via USA TODAY Images