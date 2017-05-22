MMA Coach Explains How Conor McGregor Could Upset Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Share this:

It perhaps will take a miracle for Conor McGregor to beat Floyd Mayweather Jr. if the two ultimately meet in a boxing match. But that doesn’t mean Mayweather should take The Notorious lightly.

In fact, MMA coach Mark Henry, who has trained the likes of Frankie Edgar and Eddie Alvarez, thinks McGregor has a puncher’s chance.

“Conor is one of the best boxers I’ve ever seen — ever. From his precision to his power to his speed, and I think he has a shot in the first two rounds,” Henry recently told MMAJunkie.com. “Because Mayweather, like a lot of boxers do when they’re sparring MMA guys, he may not think he’s that good.

“He might not realize how fast Conor is, and you’ve got to remember that Conor is going to be taller, longer, 13 years younger, and a southpaw. Early on, I’d give him a chance of doing some damage. But after that, it’s not going to be too good (for McGregor).”

The fight would be McGregor’s first professional boxing match, whereas Mayweather is an amazing 49-0 in his illustrious boxing career. There’s plenty of reason to believe the much-anticipated superfight wouldn’t live up to the hype, even if McGregor — a UFC legend — has the boxing skills to at least last a couple of rounds.

