MMA Fighter Gets Slapped By Mother After Brutal Knockout Defeat

MMA fighter Viktor Kichigin suffered a vicious knockout Thursday night, but his mother didn’t have much sympathy for him.

After a second-round TKO at the hands of Ruslan Yamanbaev at Fight Nights Global 67 in Russia, Kichigin received a heavy dose of tough love from his mom.

Get up! Get up! This is what Victor heard after this brutal GNP KO. Just Mom Kichigin way (FNG) pic.twitter.com/Tdafks4wHO — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 25, 2017

And as if Kichigin hadn’t been roughed up enough by Yamanbaev, the Russian fighter’s mother clipped him with a swift slap to the face.

(Warning: the following tweet contains explicit language)

Jesus, that was a brutal beatdown at FNG. Grigoriy Kichigin got his ass kicked, and then his mom slapped the shit out of him afterwards. pic.twitter.com/TJgWyGKDx8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 25, 2017

All things considered, it was a rough night in the octagon for Kichigin.