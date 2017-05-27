UFC

MMA Fighter Gets Slapped By Mother After Brutal Knockout Defeat

by on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 8:29PM
MMA fighter Viktor Kichigin suffered a vicious knockout Thursday night, but his mother didn’t have much sympathy for him.

After a second-round TKO at the hands of Ruslan Yamanbaev at Fight Nights Global 67 in Russia, Kichigin received a heavy dose of tough love from his mom.

And as if Kichigin hadn’t been roughed up enough by Yamanbaev, the Russian fighter’s mother clipped him with a swift slap to the face.

(Warning: the following tweet contains explicit language)

All things considered, it was a rough night in the octagon for Kichigin.

