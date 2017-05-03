Soccer

Monaco Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch UEFA Champions League Semifinal Online

The Champions League semifinals winds through an unexpected venue Wednesday.

AS Monaco will host Juventus at Louis II Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal series. Monaco represents the Cinderella story in this season’s competition, but its high-powered attack will face the stiffest of tests in attempting to crack Juventus’ defense.

Here’s how to watch Monaco vs. Juventus online.

When: Wednesday, May 3, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2Go

