Mookie Betts Backs Adam Jones, Urges Red Sox Fans To Stand Up To Racism

Amid the negativity surrounding the Red Sox and Fenway Park, Boston’s star player has issued a call to action.

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts sent out a tweet Tuesday afternoon urging fans at Fenway to show their support of Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones, who admitted he was the subject of racial taunts from fans during Monday night’s game.

Fact: I'm Black too ✊🏽Literally stand up for @SimplyAJ10 tonight and say no to racism. We as @RedSox and @MLB fans are better than this. — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) May 2, 2017

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, Boston mayor Marty Walsh and Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred already have condemned the actions of those fans, who according to Jones called the outfielder the “N-word” and even tossed a bag of peanuts at him Monday at Fenway Park.

Now, Betts is calling on Boston fans to change the narrative during Tuesday night’s Red Sox-Orioles game.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images