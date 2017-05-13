Mookie Betts’ Big Afternoon Helps Lift Red Sox To 6-3 Victory Vs. Rays

Share this:

Mookie Betts had quite the big game Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder hit a two-run home run in the second inning, and he also drove in a run in the fifth inning with a double. He went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs in the Red Sox’s 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hear what Betts said about his performance and the game in the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images