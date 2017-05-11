Mookie Betts’ Celebration After Clutch Homer For Red Sox Is The Best

Mookie Betts came to the Boston Red Sox’s rescue Thursday afternoon, and he thoroughly enjoyed doing so.
The Red Sox right-fielder erased a day of frustration at Miller Park by crushing a three-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers closer Neftali Feliz in the ninth inning. Betts’ blast, his fifth of the season, broke a late tie and lifted Boston to a 4-1 win.
Betts isn’t exactly known for his over-the-top celebrations, but after this laser shot, he didn’t hold back.
Now, that’s swagger.
The 24-year-old has good reason to boast, as he now has 10 hits in his last four games and has tallied nine RBIs in that span.
Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP