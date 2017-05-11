Mookie Betts’ Celebration After Clutch Homer For Red Sox Is The Best

Share this:

Mookie Betts came to the Boston Red Sox’s rescue Thursday afternoon, and he thoroughly enjoyed doing so.

The Red Sox right-fielder erased a day of frustration at Miller Park by crushing a three-run home run off Milwaukee Brewers closer Neftali Feliz in the ninth inning. Betts’ blast, his fifth of the season, broke a late tie and lifted Boston to a 4-1 win.

Betts isn’t exactly known for his over-the-top celebrations, but after this laser shot, he didn’t hold back.

Now, that’s swagger.

The 24-year-old has good reason to boast, as he now has 10 hits in his last four games and has tallied nine RBIs in that span.

