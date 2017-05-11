Mookie Betts, Craig Kimbrel Propel Red Sox To 4-1 Win Vs. Brewers

Share this:

The Red Sox defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Thursday afternoon after a three-run home run by Mookie Betts in the top of the ninth inning.

After the game, Betts said the Red Sox put themselves in a good position to win throughout the series in Milwaukee but weren’t able to capitalize until late in the game.

Betts also gave credit to closer Craig Kimbrel, who recorded five strike outs in 1 2/3 innings pitched to earn the win.

