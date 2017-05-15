Mookie Betts Earns AL Player Of The Week Honors For Second Time

Share this:

Major League Baseball on Monday recognized Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts as the American League Player of the Week.

Betts enjoyed a highly productive week at the plate, notching multiple hits in three of Boston’s six games, including a 4-for-4 effort last Tuesday in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

All told, the 2016 AL MVP batted .375 (9-for-24) on the week with four doubles, three home runs, eight runs scored, 11 RBIs, five walks and one stolen base.

This was the second Player of the Week award of Betts’ Red Sox career. He earned the other in 2015 during his first full season in the majors.

Betts’ contributions did little to help Boston on the scoreboard, however. The Red Sox went 2-4 last week and entered Monday just one game above .500. They currently sit in third place in the AL East, 3 1/2 games behind the Baltimore Orioles and four back of the division-leading New York Yankees.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images