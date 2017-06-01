Mookie Betts Feels Blessed From All-Star Votes; Focused On World Series

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is on pace to start the 2017 All-Star Game after the first updated voting results came out Tuesday afternoon.

Betts was selected to his first ASG in 2016 and is right on track to become a selection again compared to his identical offensive stats from 2016 through Boston’s first 51 games.

The Red Sox right fielder said receiving all the votes is a “blessing” but his main focus is on the team winning and reaching the World Series.

To hear more from Betts, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images