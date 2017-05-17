Mookie Betts Hits 10th Career Leadoff Home Run In Red Sox’s 6-3 Win Vs. Cardinals

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the rare two-game series.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts hit a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning for his seventh home run of the season.

The home run was his 10th career leadoff home run, which is tied for most in Red Sox history with former Boston outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury.

Thumbnail photo from Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images