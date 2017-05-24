Mookie Betts Throws Elbow In Deven Marrero’s Face Attempting To Celebrate

Share this:

Mookie Betts is a true five-tool player and has been a constant in the Boston Red Sox’s lineup even when the rest of the team is slumping.

But his celebration skills could use some work.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia knocked in the right fielder and third baseman Deven Marrero on a double in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s 11-6 win over the Texas Rangers, but it wasn’t without incident. Because when Betts and Marrero met at home plate, Betts lifted his arm in celebration only to elbow Marrero right in the nose.

The two laughed it off, although it appears Betts found it a little funnier than Marrero did. However, the Red Sox’s other outfielders might want to watch out for rogue ‘bows the next time they perform their “win, dance, repeat” moves.

