Motorcycle Racer Nicky Hayden Dies From Injuries Sustained In Bicycle Crash

Five days after being involved in a bicycle accident, American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden died Monday at 35 years old.

The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy, announced the former MotoGP champion’s death, according to ESPN. While training on his bike in Italy, Hayden was hit by a car, an incident that left him with severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries.

The Red Bull Honda racer, who won the MotoGP title in 2006, was 13th in this season’s Superbike World Chamionship standings.

In the days following the accident, Hayden and his family have received an outpouring of support from the racing community, including NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Multiple family members, including Hayden’s mother and brother, have flown from the United States to be by his side, according to ESPN.

