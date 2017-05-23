NESN Fuel

NASCAR Community Reacts To Death Of Motorcycle Racer Nicky Hayden

by on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 10:31AM
Despite being so widespread, the racing community is extremely tight-knit. The death of motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden further proves this.

Shortly after news broke Monday of the former MotoGP world champion’s passing, members of the NASCAR world took to social media to express their sadness as well as show support for Hayden’s family. Clearly, the 35-year-old American racer was well respected in all corners of the NASCAR community.

Wow, life is a fragile thing. Live everyday with love in your heart. You never know when something unexpected may happen. #ripnicky

In the days between his bicycle accident and death, drivers — such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. — found unique ways to pay tribute to Hayden.

