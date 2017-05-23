NASCAR Community Reacts To Death Of Motorcycle Racer Nicky Hayden

Despite being so widespread, the racing community is extremely tight-knit. The death of motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden further proves this.
Shortly after news broke Monday of the former MotoGP world champion’s passing, members of the NASCAR world took to social media to express their sadness as well as show support for Hayden’s family. Clearly, the 35-year-old American racer was well respected in all corners of the NASCAR community.
In the days between his bicycle accident and death, drivers — such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. — found unique ways to pay tribute to Hayden.
Thumbnail photo via Red Bull
Powered by WordPress.com VIP