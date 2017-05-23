NASCAR Community Reacts To Death Of Motorcycle Racer Nicky Hayden

Share this:

Despite being so widespread, the racing community is extremely tight-knit. The death of motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden further proves this.

Shortly after news broke Monday of the former MotoGP world champion’s passing, members of the NASCAR world took to social media to express their sadness as well as show support for Hayden’s family. Clearly, the 35-year-old American racer was well respected in all corners of the NASCAR community.

Saddened by the news that Nicky Hayden has passed. Honored to have met him. My heart goes out to his family and friends across the world. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 22, 2017

Ugh. Terrible Monday for so many people I know today. So very sorry to see this. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 22, 2017

Wow, life is a fragile thing. Live everyday with love in your heart. You never know when something unexpected may happen. #ripnicky A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on May 22, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Tough to hear about the passing of Nicky Hayden. Thoughts are with his family. — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) May 22, 2017

Very sad day hearing news of @NickyHayden passing away. Was awesome watching an American in his sport be so good. — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) May 22, 2017

Rest In Peace @NickyHayden. Your talent and personality brought joy to many. #RIP69 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0W48fSXFq2 — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) May 22, 2017

Very sad news about @NickyHayden My thoughts and prayers are with his family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LTdVKOjsHZ — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) May 22, 2017

Sad day! Never had the chance to meet him but loved how much fun he had while becoming the absolute best of his profession. RIP #NickyHayden pic.twitter.com/2Tb67GBjhC — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) May 23, 2017

Very sad to here the news of @MotoGP legend & champion Nicky Hayden passing. Thoughts go out to his family & friends. — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) May 22, 2017

Awful, awful news. Sending our prayers to all of Nicky's friends and family. https://t.co/r5Z9u8o1x1 — TalladegaSuperspdwy (@TalladegaSuperS) May 22, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends of @NickyHayden. He was brilliance on a motorcycle. #RIP69 pic.twitter.com/svbiw4X0S5 — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 22, 2017

Oh my gosh. Just saw the Nicky Hayden news. Seems so unfair. Life can be so cruel. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 22, 2017

In the days between his bicycle accident and death, drivers — such as Dale Earnhardt Jr. — found unique ways to pay tribute to Hayden.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull