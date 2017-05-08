NASCAR Could Ditch ‘Trackside Superstore,’ Bring Back Souvenir Haulers

Share this:

Tweet







Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of, if not the most active NASCAR driver on social media, and his massive following recently lost its collective mind when he hinted at something many fans have been clamoring for.

While streaming on Periscope following the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 on Sunday, Earnhardt let it slip that NASCAR could be bringing back its popular souvenir haulers, Motorsport.com reports.

“I heard a rumor that the big souvenir tent was going away, and the trailers were coming back,” Earnhardt said, according to Motorsport.com. “I don’t know if anyone heard about that. That will be pretty cool.”

NASCAR signed a long-term merchandising deal with Fanatics in 2015 that saw it introduce a 65,000-square-foot tent — dubbed the “Trackside Superstore” — to race weekends. The purpose of the tent is to give fans one place to buy every driver’s merchandise.

Many fans, however, preferred the series’ old model, under which drivers would sell apparel out of their own trailers at each track, as racers reportedly often would visit customers between on-track sessions.

Thumbnail photo via Josh Holmberg/USA TODAY Sports Images