NASCAR Fan Wakes Up After Race, Discovers Family Left Her At Track

If you’ve ever been to a NASCAR race, you know how easy it is to accidentally leave something at the track.

Like a cooler. Or a pair of sunglasses. Or a relative.

That’s the fate that reportedly befell Jody Nash, a fan who attended Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 with family only to wake up Monday to discover they’d all left, according to WBTV.

“When she woke up, her friends were gone,” WBTV reporter Steve Ohnesorge says in a voiceover.

Nash seemed to take it all in stride, toting around a Bud Light and remaining optimistic that someone would come back for her.

“Hey mom, I’m OK,” Nash told WBTV. “I’m still here in Turn 2. … Will y’all come get me?”

Apparently, Nash was found while crews were cleaning up Charlotte Motor Speedway following the longest race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. Honestly, we’re afraid to ask what else they found.

Thumbnail photo via WBTV