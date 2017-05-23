NASCAR’s 2018 Schedule Headlined By Playoff Road Race At Charlotte

Share this:

NASCAR released its 2018 schedule in a press release Tuesday, and there are some pretty big changes to the status quo.

The biggest shake up revolves around the playoffs, both before and during. Here are the three most notable changes to the playoff structure:

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s infield road course will play host to the first cutoff race of the playoffs. The final regular season race will take place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Richmond International Raceway becomes the second short track on the playoff schedule.

In addition to being the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race held at CMS’ road course, the race also marks the first time a road course has been a part of the playoff schedule. Also, Richmond’s move from the regular season finale allows IMS to slide into NASCAR’s fall lineup.

Here’s the 2018 schedule in its entirety:

Although it’s been official since March, it’s still strange to see Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the playoff schedule and not New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The difference, though, is LVMS’ fall race will lead off the playoffs, whereas NHMS in recent seasons fell during the second week of the schedule.

