Nature’s Bakery, Stewart-Haas Racing Reconcile In Danica Patrick Case

Share this:

Tweet







After being entangled in a war of words that went on for months, Stewart-Haas Racing and Nature’s Bakery finally have made peace.

Back in February, SHR filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Nature’s Bakery, after the snack food company backed out of its sponsorship deal with Danica Patrick. But that lawsuit has been dropped, as part of an “equitable agreement” that SHR announced in a press release Friday, via FOX Sports.

But not only are the two organizations putting an end to their legal disputes, they’re also getting back together.

Nature’s Bakery will sponsor four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, split between Patrick and Clint bowyer, according to the release. SHR said the dates for the races will be announced at a later date.

The news marks a positive end to situation appeared destined to end ugly.

“It’s gratifying to see a difficult situation get resolved in a professional manner that suits all parties,” SHR president Brett Frood said in the release. “Together, we worked diligently to find an equitable solution to our collective challenges.”

One question that remains unanswered, though, is how much longer Patrick will be around for Nature’s Bakery to sponsor.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images