NBA Draft Lottery 2017 Results: Boston Celtics Win No. 1 Pick In Loaded Draft

For the second straight year, the top three picks in the NBA Draft will be made by the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics won Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery and will pick first overall in June’s draft. It’s the first time the C’s have owned the top pick since 1980. They traded that selection to the Golden State Warriors for center Robert Parish and the No. 3 pick (Kevin McHale).

The Celtics, who will host Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night, also have joined rare company with their lottery win.

Celtics: 3rd team to have best record in conference & No. 1 pick in upcoming draft (1977-78 Trail Blazers, 1981-82 Lakers) via @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 17, 2017

The Lakers ended up keeping their pick because it was No. 2 overall. Los Angeles would’ve given it to the 76ers if it fell outside the top three. Philadephia will pick third overall.

The top prospects in this year’s class are Washington guard Markelle Fultz and UCLA guard Lonzo Ball.

Here are the results of this year’s NBA Draft Lottery.

1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets)

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Philadelphia 76ers (via Sacramento Kings)

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Sacramento Kings (via Philadelphia 76ers)

6. Orlando Magic

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

8. New York Knicks

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Denver Nuggets

14. Miami Heat

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images