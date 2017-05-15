NBA Execs Critical Of How Phil Jackson Handled Carmelo Anthony Situation

Share this:

Tweet







New York Knicks president Phil Jackson has a funny way of trying to highlight Carmelo Anthony’s trade value.

Whereas most NBA front-office executives looking to trade a player probably would talk him up or at least remain silent, Jackson recently made it known he doesn’t want to build around Anthony anymore by saying the All-Star forward would be better off elsewhere.

This understandably has folks around The Association buzzing, so the New York Post sought the opinions of NBA executives and came away with some interesting takes on the Knicks’ situation, which The Sports Daily dug deeper into Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images