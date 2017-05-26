NBA Finals 2017: Times, TV Schedule For Warriors Vs. Cavs

Share this:

Tweet







The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are meeting in the NBA Finals … again.

With the Cavs’ blowout of the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, they’ve earned their third straight trip to the NBA Finals where they’ll meet the Warriors for the third straight time. It’s the first time in NBA history the same two teams reached the Finals in three consecutive seasons.

This will be the rubber match after the Warriors took the crown in 2015, and Cleveland won it all last season.

Here’s the full schedule with TV information. All times Eastern.

Game 1

Cavaliers at Warriors

Thursday, June 1 at 9 p.m. (TV: ABC)

Game 2

Cavaliers at Warriors

Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. (TV: ABC)

Game 3

Warriors at Cavaliers

Wednesday, June 7 at 9 p.m. (TV: ABC)

Game 4

Warriors at Cavaliers

Friday, June 9 at 9 p.m. (TV: ABC)

Game 5*

Cavaliers at Warriors

Monday, June 12 at 9 p.m. (TV: ABC)

Game 6*

Warriors at Cavaliers

Thursday, June 15 at 9 p.m. (TV: ABC)

Game 7*

Cavaliers at Warriors

Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m. (TV: ABC)

*if necessary

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images