NBA Finals Odds 2017: Latest Betting Lines For Cavs Vs. Warriors Series

The Golden State Warriors will look to remain undefeated in the 2017 NBA playoffs when they meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals as seven-point favorites on the NBA betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Golden State has dominated in three straight playoff series sweeps this spring, lifting its straight-up record to 27-1 in its past 28 games overall ahead of Thursday night’s Cavaliers vs. Warriors betting matchup at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors have emerged as heavy -240 chalk on the NBA series prices in their third straight NBA Finals clash with Cleveland, and will be hungry for revenge after blowing a 3-1 series lead in last year’s finals and eventually falling to the Cavaliers in seven games.

In addition to their sparkling SU record, the Warriors have proven to be a reliable wager against the spread, going 8-4 ATS in the postseason, and have tallied consecutive ATS losses just once in their 28-game run. However, the Warriors are 2-4 ATS in six home playoff dates.

But the Warriors are 90-10 SU over their past 100 dates on home hardwood at Oracle Arena, which is listed as a -170 wager to be the site of the deciding game of the series on the NBA Finals props.

The Cavaliers advance to the NBA Finals after a 4-1 series win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, capped by a 135-102 win as 9 1/2-point chalk that lifted them to 15-1 SU in their past 16 playoff contests.

While Cleveland has mirrored Golden State’s dominance in the postseason, it has been a disappointment to bettors in recent visits to Oracle Arena, going 4-9 SU and 5-8 ATS in its past 13.

The Cavaliers have been less than dominant as betting underdogs, going 3-12 SU in 15 games during the regular season, while covering just five times, and are 2-5 SU and ATS in their past seven playoff games while pegged as underdogs.

Those trends have contributed to the Cavaliers’ +200 underdog odds to repeat as NBA champions. The 2017 NBA Finals tip off at 9 pm ET on Thursday night in Oakland.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images