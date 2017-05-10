NBA Odds: Celtics Favored In Game 5 Looking To Continue Home Dominance Vs. Wizards

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their dominance over Washington on their home court when they host the Wizards in Game 5 of their second-round series as 4.5-point favorites on the NBA betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston has won and covered in seven straight home dates with Washington but must find a way to recover from a pair of lopsided losses in the nation’s capital that leaves the series deadlocked at two games apiece going into Wednesday night’s Wizards vs. Celtics betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Celtics averaged 126 points per game in a pair of series-opening wins. However, the tables were quickly turned when the action moved to the Verizon Center, where they averaged a meager 95.5 points per game over Games 3 and 4 in two blowout losses, including a 121-102 defeat as 5-point underdogs on Sunday.

Despite their struggles in Washington the Celtics remain -160 favorites on the NBA series prices and have avoided dropping three consecutive straight-up decisions since late January, going 33-15 SU in 48 contests since then.

The Celtics have tallied a 20-5 SU record over their past 25 games at TD Garden. However, two of those losses came early in their opening-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls, and the club has been an uneven home bet at the sportsbooks, covering in three straight after going 1-9 against the spread in their previous 10 such outings.

The Wizards’ recent wins have done little to boost their odds on the NBA series prices, which continue to lag at +140. In addition to their current run of futility in visits to Boston, the Wizards have been unable to string together more than two consecutive wins during a 5-11 SU and ATS run on the road.

Washington has also been a consistent disappointment while pegged as a road underdog of 4.5 or more points, going 1-4 SU and 2-3 ATS in five games since seeing a 5-1 SU and ATS run halted, and 7-18 SU in 25 games overall dating back to February 2016.

That has not prevented the Wizards from running up the score as a road underdog of 4.5 points or more, averaging 113.3 points per game over their past 11, and forcing the point total OVER in six of their past seven, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Wizards have also proven to be solid Game 5 performers, going 5-2 SU in their past seven, including a 4-2 SU mark on the road, and have held opponents to 89 or fewer points in four of their past five Game 5 contests.

