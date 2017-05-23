NBA Odds: Celtics Huge Underdogs For Game 4 Matchup Vs. Cavs In Cleveland

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will try to build on a thrilling 111-108 victory over Cleveland in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals when they battle the Cavaliers in Game 4 on Tuesday as 15-point road underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston needed a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Avery Bradley to seal Sunday’s win as a massive 16-point road underdog, ending a three-game straight-up losing streak in Cleveland, but continues to trail 2-1 in the series ahead of Tuesday night’s Celtics vs. Cavaliers betting matchup at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Celtics’ scrappy win in Game 3 comes in stark contrast to the club’s lopsided losses in the first two games of the series. Boston dropped a 117-104 decision as a four-point home underdog in Game 1 before getting embarrassed in a 130-86 defeat two nights later as a five-point home underdog.

Despite Sunday night’s heroics, which ended a three-game SU road losing streak, the Celtics continue to trail badly on the series prices, sitting as +1,600 underdogs to knock off the defending champions and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

Boston has produced mixed results on the road since midseason, going 10-10 SU in its past 20 overall. However, the Celtics are a respectable 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 games away from TD Garden and have claimed outright victories in their past two games when pegged as road underdogs of seven or more points.

With their loss to Boston in Game 3, the Cavaliers saw a 13-game SU win streak during the playoffs come to a close. However, Cleveland continues to soar on the NBA series prices, where they are pegged as -10,000 chalk to reach the NBA Finals for a third straight year.

Overall, the Cavaliers are 26-6 SU over their past 32 playoff games, including five wins by double-digit margins this spring, but have produced middling results as double-digit chalk this season, losing outright in their past two and going 6-8 ATS in their past 14 overall.

Cleveland is a middling 5-5 SU this season in games following a SU loss on home court, including a 103-99 defeat in Boston on March 1 as a 1 1/2-point underdog. The Cavaliers are also just 4-6 SU in their past 10 Game 4 contests on home court but claimed victory by double-digit margins in two of those four wins.

