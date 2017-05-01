NBA Rumors: Blake Griffin’s Return To Clippers ‘Less Certain’ Than Chris Paul’s

Share this:

Tweet







Sunday’s Game 7 loss to the Utah Jazz marked the end of the Clippers’ season, and potentially the end of Blake Griffin’s tenure in Los Angeles.

Griffin is under contract with the Clippers next season, but he, along with Chris Paul, have early-termination clauses that would allow them to become free agents this summer. And while Paul is expected to re-sign with Los Angeles, the possibility of Griffin’s return reportedly isn’t as strong.

“Sources close to the Clippers say that they expect Paul to re-sign with the Clippers.” ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz writes. “He’ll be eligible for a five-year contract in excess of $200 million. Griffin’s return is less certain, sources say.”

It could be tough for the Clippers to retain Griffin and Paul. Both are max-contract worthy players, and Los Angeles’ salary cap situation heading into next season isn’t favorable. Not to mention, J.J. Redick will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and he too will be looking to cash in.

Paul is the obvious choice if Los Angeles has to choose between the two players. Even at 31 years old, he’s still one of the best point guards in the NBA. While Griffin provides a unique skill set, his history of injuries certainly is a cause for concern.

All things considered, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Griffin don a new uniform next season.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images