NBA Rumors: Celtics Focused On Acquiring All-Star Talent For Frontcourt

Let the talent search begin.

The Boston Celtics are entering the offseason with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, future draft picks that other teams might find appealing, cap space and a roster loaded with good, young players. The possibilities seemingly are endless for C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

So, what will Ainge’s top priority be as he looks to construct a team capable of competing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who just knocked off the Celtics in five games in the Eastern Conference Finals? Well, one must first look to Boston’s areas of need following a season in which the Celtics relied heavily on guard play amid some rebounding struggles and defensive inconsistency.

Multiple league sources have told CSNNE.com in recent weeks that the Celtics are focused on landing an All-Star-caliber talent in the frontcourt, A. Sherrod Blakely reported Friday after the team met with members of the media before departing for the offseason.

Perhaps this means the Celtics will pursue someone like Gordon Hayward or Blake Griffin, both of whom are set to become free agents this summer, although there’s a chance — perhaps a good one — that Hayward and Griffin will re-sign with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively, under max contracts.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images